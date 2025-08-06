Everton sign Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Details here

Everton have officially signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for a fee of around £28 million. As per The Athletic, the deal includes an initial payment of £24 million, with an additional £3-4 million in potential add-ons. Dewsbury-Hall has signed a five-year contract with the club, keeping him at Goodison Park until June 2030.

Player's statement 'There's a real buzz about this' Dewsbury-Hall, a product of the Leicester City academy, is Everton's fifth signing of the summer. He joins Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou at the club. "I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this," Dewsbury-Hall said after signing with Everton. "It feels right for me."

Career progression Dewsbury-Hall's stint at Chelsea Dewsbury-Hall joined Chelsea ahead of the 2024-25 season and went on to make 36 appearances for the club. However, only 13 of those have been in the Premier League. He scored 5 goals in all competitions for the Blues with four of them coming in the UEFA Conference League. He was a key player in Chelsea's successful Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup campaigns under head coach Enzo Maresca, who had also managed him at Leicester City.

Career A look at his career exploits Before joining Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall spent a successful stint at Leicester City. He made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 20 assists. In the 2023-24 season, he helped the Foxes gain Premier League promotion. He made 49 appearances that season in all competitions, scoring 12 times. In between while at Leicester, he was out on loan at Blackpool in 2019-20 and Luton Town in 2020-21. He made 10 appearances for Blackpool (G4) and 40 for Luton (G3).

Squad development Moyes bolsters Everton squad ahead of new season Everton manager David Moyes has already signed Thierno Barry, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers this summer. He also made Carlos Alcaraz's loan spell from Flamengo permanent after last season. The club is also in talks with Manchester City for a possible transfer of Jack Grealish. After finishing 13th last season, Everton will start their 2025-26 campaign against Leeds United away from home on August 18.