Liverpool sealed the 2024-25 Premier League title after downing Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 34 on Sunday.

The Reds won the contest 5-1 to get to 82 points, 14 ahead of 2nd-placed Arsenal.

This is Liverpool's 2nd Premier League title and overall their 20th in in English top-flight.

They have equaled Manchester United, who have also won 20 league titles.

