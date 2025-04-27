Liverpool equal Manchester United with 20th English top-flight title: Stats
Liverpool sealed the 2024-25 Premier League title after downing Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 34 on Sunday.
The Reds won the contest 5-1 to get to 82 points, 14 ahead of 2nd-placed Arsenal.
This is Liverpool's 2nd Premier League title and overall their 20th in in English top-flight.
They have equaled Manchester United, who have also won 20 league titles.
Record
Title-winning seasons of Liverpool and Man United
A look at Liverpool's 20 top-flight honors: 1900-01, 1905-06, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1946-47, 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20 and 2024-25.
A look at Manchester United's 20 top-flight honors: 1907-08, 1910-11, 1951-52, 1955-56, 1956-57, 1964-65, 1966-67, 1992-93, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13.
Do you know?
5th side with multiple Premier League titles
Liverpool are now the 5th team to win multiple Premier League titles since the tournament was rebranded in 1992-93. Manchester United (13), Manchester City (8), Chelsea (5), and Arsenal (3) are the others apart from Liverpool (2019-20 and 2024-25).
Season stats
25th win of the campaign for Liverpool
The Premier League champions have 82 points from 34 matches. This was their 25th win of the campaign (D7 L2).
Arne Slot's men have scored 80 goals in addition to conceding 32. Their goal difference reads +48.
With four more matches left this season, the Reds could possibly end up with 94 points if they win all of them.
Players
Which players made significant contributions in terms of goals/assists?
Mohamed Salah is in prime position to win the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot award. He owns 28 goals.
Salah is also set for the Playmaker award with 18 assists so far.
Dominic Szoboszlai (G5 A5), Cody Gakpo (G9 A3), Luis Diaz (G12 A5), and Alexis Mac Allister (G5 A4) made significant contributions for the team this season.
Contributions
Alisson, van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Gravenberch need to be lauded
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has made his presence felt with 9 clean sheets this season.
In defense, Virgil van Dijk has had a towering presence with 14 clean sheets, 2 goals, and 1 assist.
Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has played his part with six assists and three goals.
Ryan Gravenberch orchestrated the midfield. He has made 4 assists this season.
Opta stats
Liverpool make these records with win over Spurs
The Reds are now unbeaten in 16 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions (W12 D4).
This was also Liverpool's 4th straight win over Spurs.
Liverpool have lost just two of their last 25 Premier League games against Spurs (W17 D6).
Across 4 matches in all competitions this season, the Reds bagged 15 goals against Spurs.
1st half
Liverpool come from behind to dominate 1st half
The Reds went down in the 12th minute when Dominic Solanke powered his header past Alisson from a James Madisson set-piece.
Diaz equalized for the hosts 4 minutes later from a squared pass from Szoboszlai.
Mac Allister's left-footed strike in the 24th minute and Gakpo's 34th-minute goal after Spurs failed to clear a corner helped Liverpool take a 3-1 lead ahead of half-time.
Information
Liverpool dominate the 2nd half
Salah scored Liverpool's 4th goal in the 63rd minute as the Reds kept pushing. The hosts broke via Szoboszlai, who handed the ball to Salah. The Egyptian's left-footed strike beat the Tottenham keeper. Thereafter, Destiny Udogie scored an own goal.
Do you know?
Luis Diaz completes 100 Premier League games
Liverpool's Diaz completed 100 Premier League matches. The winger who scored Liverpool's first goal in this contest, owns 28 goals and 15 assists. This season, Diaz has raced to a tally of 12 goals (A5) from 33 matches.
Salah
244th goal in Liverpool colors for Salah
In 397 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, Salah owns 244 goals and 110 assists.
In the ongoing season, Salah has registered 33 goals in all competitions from 48 games (23 assists).
Salah has amassed 185 goals in the Premier League, including 183 for Liverpool. He owns 87 assists, including 86 for Liverpool.
In the ongoing league campaign, Salah has 28 goals (A18).
Information
19th defeat of the Premier League season for Tottenham
This was Spurs' 19th defeat of the Premier League season. After 34 matches, Spurs are 16th with a tally of 37 points. They have conceded 56 goals in addition to scoring 62.
Champions
Information
Here are the match stats
Liverpool had 25 attempts with 8 shots on target. Spurs managed three shots on target from 8 attempts. The Reds had 63% ball possession and an 85% pass accuracy.