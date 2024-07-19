In short Simplifying... In short The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is taking action against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar following allegations of power misuse, including using a red siren and government insignia on her private car.

Prior to this, Maharashtra's general administrative department reported these allegations to the Union government.

In a twist, Khedkar has accused her superior, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase, of harassment, a claim he denies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

UPSC takes action against IAS probationer

'Faked her identity...': UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar

By Chanshimla Varah 03:35 pm Jul 19, 202403:35 pm

What's the story The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) probationer Puja Khedkar and issued a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature. This action follows an extensive investigation into Khedkar's conduct that revealed fraudulent attempts to exceed the examination rules' permissible limit. These include faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father's and mother's name, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address.

Legal proceedings

UPSC files FIR, reiterates commitment to integrity

The UPSC said it "stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise." The commission also emphasized its commitment to maintaining public trust and credibility, saying it has "deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public."

Twitter Post

Read the full notification here

Misuse of power

Maharashtra's GAD reports allegations against Khedkar

Before the UPSC's action, Maharashtra's general administrative department (GAD) submitted a report on allegations against Khedkar to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Union government on Thursday. The report detailed Khedkar's alleged misuse of power, including fixing a red beacon and the state government insignia to her car and a dispute with a senior officer over office use. This report was also sent to the center's one-member committee, headed by additional secretary Manoj Diwedi.

2022

Allegations against Khedkar

Khedkar, a 2022 batch officer, first made headlines when she was accused of misusing her power by using a red siren, VIP number plates, and a "Government of Maharashtra" sticker on her private Audi car while on probation. But after allegations of power misuse surfaced, she was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector. She was eventually recalled to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration this week for "necessary action."

Collector

Khedkar accuses Pune Collector Suhas of harassment

On Wednesday, Khedkar, who has been mainly silent since the issue began, turned the table by accusing her boss, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase, of harassment. The complaint was filed late at night at her residence in Washim. She also summoned three female police officers to her home. Diwase stated that he has not yet received a copy of the complaint but refuted all of the allegations. To recall, Khedkar was transferred after Diwase denounced her behavior to higher-level officials.