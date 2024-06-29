Thane doctors operate on boy's private part instead of leg
In a shocking incident in Thane, Maharashtra, the parents of a nine-year-old boy have accused local sub-district hospital doctors of performing an unconsented surgery on their son's private part. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment after he sustained an injury to his leg while playing last month. "The doctors recently performed a circumcision surgery on his private part instead of the injured leg," the parents revealed to news agency PTI.
Investigation underway, hospital defends actions
Upon discovering the unexpected procedure, the parents lodged a complaint with the police and health officials. Gajendra Pawar, a medical official at the hospital, later defended the surgery, telling PTI that it was necessary due to a condition of phimosis (tight foreskin) that the boy had alongside his leg injury. "We had to carry out two operations," Pawar explained.
Parents refute hospital's claims, demand action
The parents, however, insist they were not informed about any additional procedure. This incident has triggered concerns among local activists who are demanding action against those responsible for what they term as an "operation mix-up." The civil surgeon of Thane Civil Hospital has initiated an inquiry following these allegations. The family, residing in Saravali village in Shahapur, alleges that the doctors got confused as they operated on three patients of a similar age group on the same day.