What's the story

Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC.

The new model, dubbed the 'Celebration Edition,' comes with a price tag of ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Limited to just 50 units, this exclusive version celebrates the rising popularity of luxury battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India and the company's expanding footprint in the premium EV space.