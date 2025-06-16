Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 'Celebration Edition' launched in India at ₹1.3cr
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of its flagship electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC.
The new model, dubbed the 'Celebration Edition,' comes with a price tag of ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom).
Limited to just 50 units, this exclusive version celebrates the rising popularity of luxury battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India and the company's expanding footprint in the premium EV space.
Luxury features
Focus on rear-seat luxury
The limited-run Celebration Edition of the EQS 580 focuses on enhanced rear-seat luxury.
It comes with executive seats that can recline up to 38 degrees and multicontour massage seats.
The Chauffeur Package tilts front seats for extra legroom, while full Nappa leather interiors and ambient lighting add to the opulence.
Tech specs
ARAI-certified range of 813km
The EQS 580 'Celebration Edition' also comes with MBUX Augmented Reality navigation, which combines real-time imagery with route guidance.
It offers an ARAI-certified range of 813km, which is the highest for any BEV sold in India.
The car is powered by a 400kW powertrain with a torque of up to 858Nm, and can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
Retail expansion
Mercedes-Benz also inaugurated a new Chennai showroom
Along with the EQS 580 'Celebration Edition,' Mercedes-Benz also opened a boutique showroom in Adyar, Chennai.
The new outlet is part of the company's 'Atelier Experience' retail concept and is its 11th luxury touchpoint launched in 2025 alone.
It gives customers access to the MANUFAKTUR customization program for hyper-personalized car builds via a blend of physical materials and digital tools.