What's the story

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 XL750 Transalp, an adventure-touring motorcycle.

The new model costs ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

It can be booked at Honda's premium BigWing dealerships across India. The company plans to start deliveries next month.

The XL750 Transalp is designed for both city rides and off-road adventures.