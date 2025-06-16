Honda launches 2025 XL750 Transalp adventure bike at ₹11L
What's the story
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 XL750 Transalp, an adventure-touring motorcycle.
The new model costs ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).
It can be booked at Honda's premium BigWing dealerships across India. The company plans to start deliveries next month.
The XL750 Transalp is designed for both city rides and off-road adventures.
Aesthetic appeal
Inspired by the Africa Twin
The 2025 XL750 Transalp borrows design cues from Honda's flagship Africa Twin. It gets sleek yet rugged bodywork and a revised aerodynamic front visor.
The bike also has a dual LED projector headlamp setup for enhanced visibility.
A new 5.0-inch full-color TFT display improves readability even in bright sunlight, while Honda RoadSync system delivers Bluetooth connectivity for call/SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and music control.
Engine
A look at the performance
The XL750 Transalp is powered by a 755cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out 90hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 75Nm at 7,250rpm.
The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch for smooth rides across different terrains.
It also flaunts Showa's 43mm upside-down SFF-CA front forks and Pro-Link rear mono-shock for improved damping and control.
Safety features
Five riding modes for different terrains
The new XL750 Transalp comes with five customizable riding modes: Sport, Standard, Gravel, Rain, and User. These can be selected using a throttle-by-wire system.
The bike rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheel setup with dual-channel ABS for safety.
It also gets dual 310mm front disks and a 256mm rear disk for effective braking performance across different terrains.