Honda recalls over 90,000 cars due to defective fuel pump

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:13 am Oct 26, 202410:13 am

What's the story Honda has announced a voluntary recall of 90,468 vehicles across different models in India. The recall comes over a potential defect in the fuel pump fitted in these cars. The affected models include Amaze, BR-V, Brio, City, Jazz, and WR-V built between August 2017 and June 2018. The company has flagged that the fuel pumps may have defective impellers leading to engine problems over time.

Engine issues

Defective fuel pumps may lead to engine problems

The defective impellers in the fuel pumps could potentially lead to the engine stalling or not starting at all. An impeller is a rotor with blades that increases the flow rate of a fluid. Honda Cars India is proactively contacting owners individually, requesting them to bring their cars in for a fuel pump replacement. The recall process will begin from November 5.

Inclusive recall

Recall also includes units of older cars

The recall also covers 2,204 units of older models that had their fuel pumps replaced in the past. Customers can check if their cars are eligible for the replacement by entering their vehicle identification number on Honda Cars India's website. Those who may have bought a fuel pump as a spare between June 2017 and October 2023 are also advised to get their cars checked.

Market impact

Honda's market performance

Notably, the recall comes at a time when Honda is witnessing a decline in monthly sales and market share in India. In the six months ended September 2024, the sales fell by 21% year-on-year to 29,602 units from 37,658 units during the same period last year. Currently, Honda only sells three models in India - the City, Amaze and Elevate - down from seven before the pandemic hit.