The car, designed with a nod to MG's racing heritage, boasts a powerful 510hp engine, a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds, and a luxurious interior featuring three screens.

It will be sold as a fully imported unit

MG's first electric sportscar will offer 580km range in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:11 pm Dec 23, 202408:11 pm

What's the story JSW MG Motor has revealed the specifications of its much-anticipated Cyberster electric sportscar in India. The vehicle, which is set for a January 2025 launch, will be offered through MG Select, a new sales channel dedicated to the brand's upcoming line of "premium vehicles." The Indian version of the Cyberster will feature a powerful 510hp/725Nm AWD setup, and will be sold as a fully imported unit here.

The MG Cyberster will be fueled by a 77kWh battery pack mated to two oil-cooled motors on each axle, mimicking an AWD setup. This powertrain, fine-tuned by ex-Italian F1 engineer Marco Fainello, shall offer 510hp of power and 725Nm of peak torque. The vehicle has a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of just 3.2 seconds and can go up to 580km on a single charge (CLTC cycle).

Design pays tribute to MG's racing heritage

The Cyberster's design pays homage to MG's racing heritage, reminiscent of the MG B Roadster from the 1960s. It has a soft-top, two-seater configuration with swooping headlamps framing a closed nose, and a 'smiling' bumper with split air intake. The sportscar also features a "kammback" design-inspired silhouette for improved aerodynamics, and scissor doors with dual radar sensors and an anti-pinch mechanism for safety.

Cyberster's interior and price

The Cyberster's interior feels premium with soft touch materials on the dashboard and three screens for a digital driver's display, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and vehicle stats. The car is likely to be priced between ₹75-80 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on how the market responds, JSW MG might think of bringing the Cyberster RWD to India in the future.