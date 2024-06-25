In brief Simplifying... In brief Audi has unveiled its 2025 RS Q8 and its 'Performance' variant, both boasting a facelift and a powerful twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

The standard RS Q8 delivers 592hp, while the Performance model ups the ante with 631hp, making it Audi's most powerful combustion engine model yet.

With design upgrades, optional interior packages, and advanced features like adaptive air suspension and 'RS' ceramic braking system, these high-performance SUVs are now available in Germany and select European markets.

RS Q8 Performance is the most powerful combustion engine model ever developed by Audi

2025 Audi RS Q8 debuts with new 631hp 'Performance' variant

By Mudit Dube 04:10 pm Jun 25, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Audi has introduced the revamped version of its high-performance SUV, the RS Q8, nine months after launching the facelifted Q8. The updated RS Q8 aligns with the refreshed design of the standard Q8 and introduces a more powerful variant, dubbed as the RS Q8 Performance. This new model has set a record as the fastest SUV to complete a lap at Germany's Nurburgring Nordschleife racetrack.

Performance specs

RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance: Power and speed

The facelifted RS Q8 is equipped with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 592hp and 800Nm of torque. It can reach speeds from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. The RS Q8 Performance variant, however, boasts higher power figures at 631hp and 850Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful combustion engine model ever developed by Audi.

Design features

Audi RS Q8 models: Design and aesthetic upgrades

Both the RS Q8 and its Performance variant feature a revised single-frame grille with octagonal design elements and updated Matrix LED headlamps. Customers can opt for HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi laser light, offering five selectable light signatures for daytime running lights. The bumpers have been redesigned, and both models come standard with 22-inch alloy wheels, but there's an option to upgrade to 23-inch units.

Interior details

Interior and optional features of the facelifted RS Q8

The interior layout of the updated RS Q8 remains identical to the standard Q8. Customers can choose from red, grey, or blue RS design packages for the interior, with the blue package exclusive to the Performance model. Both versions come standard with adaptive air suspension sport with controlled damping, all-wheel steering, and high-torque electric spindle drive. Additional options include an electromechanical active roll stabilization system, Quattro sport differential, and 'RS' ceramic braking system which is standard on the Performance variant.

Market launch

Audi RS Q8 models: Pricing and availability

The Audi RS Q8 and the high-performance RS Q8 Performance have been launched in Germany with starting prices of €141,900 and €155,700, respectively. These SUVs will also be available in select markets across Europe, including the UK. The launch marks another significant step for Audi in expanding its performance-oriented SUV lineup in the global market.