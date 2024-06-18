In brief Simplifying... In brief Audi's most powerful car, the RS e-tron GT Performance, can hit 100km/h in a swift 2.5 seconds.

It boasts an upgraded battery pack that can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes, offering a maximum range of 608km.

The car's design nods to Audi's history, featuring a suspension system for enhanced comfort and 21-inch wheels reminiscent of the 1991 Audi Avus Quattro concept car.

Meet RS e-tron GT Performance, Audi's most powerful car ever

By Mudit Dube 01:47 pm Jun 18, 2024

What's the story Audi has introduced its most powerful production car to date, the 2025 e-tron GT. This electric sedan is available in three versions: S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and the top-end RS e-tron GT Performance. The flagship model, the RS e-tron GT Performance, boasts an impressive 912hp, marking a new milestone for Audi. Despite being Audi's most powerful car, the RS e-tron GT Performance still falls short when compared to the 1,019hp Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

The RS e-tron GT Performance is also Audi's fastest car, achieving speeds of 100km/h in just 2.5 seconds. The other models are not far behind in terms of power output. The RS e-tron GT can reach 100km/h in 2.8 seconds with its 845hp powertrain, while the base S e-tron GT, powered by a 671hp electric setup, can hit the same speed in 3.4 seconds. All three models feature a dual-motor powertrain with all-wheel drive.

The electric sedan's battery pack has been upgraded, increasing the usable energy capacity from 84kWh to 97kWh while reducing its weight by 9kg to 625kg. The battery now supports a maximum charging power of 320kW, compared to the previous model's 270kW. Under optimal charging conditions, it can be charged from 10-80% in just 18 minutes, providing up to 280km of range with only 10 minutes of charging. The maximum range is claimed to be 608km, per the WLTP cycle.

The base model S e-tron GT is equipped with a newly developed two-chamber, two-valve air suspension system. This active setup can lower the car by 53-76mm in seconds for enhanced comfort over bumps. The RS e-tron GT Performance model has a dedicated performance mode for its suspension, tailored for track use. The design of the e-tron GT pays homage to Audi's past, with 21-inch forged wheels that resemble those on the 1991 Audi Avus Quattro concept car.