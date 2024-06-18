In brief Simplifying... In brief Jeep is set to launch a new SUV in India by 2027, based on the Citroen C3 platform, marking a shift in strategy for parent company Stellantis.

The company also plans to offer an electric model of the new Jeep Renegade for under $25,000.

The common platform strategy could drive down costs, allowing Jeep to price the new SUV under ₹15 lakh, while the powertrain is expected to be a 1.6-liter, turbo-petrol engine.

It will cost around ₹15-20 lakh

Jeep to launch Citroen C3-based SUV in India by 2027

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:31 pm Jun 18, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, has announced the development of a new-generation Jeep Renegade. The model is set to hit the market by 2027. The company is developing a low-cost version of the Renegade based on Citroen's Common Modular Platform (CMP), which currently underpins the C3 car range in India. The name of this Citroen-based Jeep for the Indian market is yet to be confirmed.

Stellantis CEO praises CMP's global sourcing capability

In an interview with Autocar UK, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares spoke about the CMP. He stated, "That platform has the capability to be sourced all over the world, with simpler solutions that make it much more cost-competitive than anything else we can find in the western world." This marks a significant shift in strategy for Stellantis, as previous plans indicated that the new Renegade would utilize the group's STLA Small platform.

Stellantis to offer electric model of new Jeep car

Stellantis has also announced that a battery electric model of the new Jeep Renegade would be available at a price under $25,000 (approximately ₹20.8 lakh). This move further underscores the company's commitment to cost-effective solutions, and indicates how it plans to address the 4x4 conundrum. As per Jeep's brand ethos, every car must have a 4x4 variant. However, integrating an ICE-powered 4x4 drivetrain into the CMP would require significant reengineering and additional costs.

Common platform to drive down costs for Jeep and Citroen

The use of a common platform will provide favorable economies of scale for both Jeep and Citroen. This strategy could possibly drive down costs of key modules and components like powertrain, architecture, and suspension items. This cost benefit could permit Jeep to set the starting price of its new SUV under ₹15 lakh. Sources suggest that the platform is likely to be upgraded to support key ADAS facilities that are becoming mainstream in the rapidly evolving Indian market.

Powertrain details of next-generation Renegade

The powertrain for the next-generation Renegade is expected to be the EP6DT 1.6-liter, direct-injection, turbo-petrol engine. This engine is part of the 'Prince' mill family jointly developed by BMW and PSA. The EP6DT engine offers multiple power outputs. However, it is unclear which one Jeep will use. A 150hp unit is most likely, but there could also be a higher-spec 180hp version.