Modi government considering mandatory hallmarking for silver products
What's the story
India's Food and Consumer Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi, has proposed mandatory hallmarking for silver items.
The suggestion was made at the 78th Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Foundation Day event.
The minister urged BIS to consider the proposal amid growing consumer demands for the same.
Currently, the government mandates hallmarking for gold jewelry and artifacts to protect consumer interests and ensure product authenticity.
Consumer needs
Minister addresses consumer demands for silver hallmarking
During his address at the BIS event, Joshi emphasized the increasing consumer demand for hallmarking silver items.
He said, "There is a demand from consumers for hallmarking of silver. You (BIS) can deliberate and take a call."
This reiterates the need to modify existing regulations according to changing consumer expectations and market trends.
System overview
Existing hallmarking system and potential expansion
Currently, India's hallmarking system employs a unique six-digit alphanumeric code, called the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID), to certify the purity of gold items.
If brought into practice, the proposed extension of this system to silver products would greatly expand India's quality control measures for precious metals.