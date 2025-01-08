Swipe smart! Protect your card details with these quick fixes
In today's hyperconnected world, digital payments have revolutionised how Indians handle money—lightning-fast transfers, instant shopping, and tap-to-pay convenience.
Yet, lurking behind the ease of these transactions are growing risks of scams and data theft that could drain your savings in seconds.
To stay one step ahead, knowing the right ways to secure your online payments isn't just smart—it's essential.
This guide breaks down actionable tips and tricks to protect your hard-earned money and keep your transactions safe.
Platform safety
Choose secure payment platforms
When it comes to digital payments, stick to established platforms with a proven track record of robust security.
Look for assurances of end-to-end encryption, which guarantees that your financial data remains out of reach from prying eyes during the transaction process.
Steer clear of platforms that lack transparency about their security measures.
Extra layer
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication (2FA) significantly increases the security of your digital payment accounts.
It mandates that you confirm your identity through two distinct methods before a transaction can be processed—typically through something you know (e.g., a password) and something you possess (e.g., a one-time code sent to your phone).
By enabling 2FA, you can drastically minimize the chances of intruders gaining access to your accounts.
Stay informed
Monitor your transaction alerts
Most banks and payment services provide SMS or email alerts for every transaction you make.
Ensure these alerts are enabled and always keep an eye on them.
You'll be able to spot any transactions you didn't authorize and promptly report them to your bank or service provider.
Catching it early stops the fraudster from doing more damage.
Password strength
Use strong passwords
A strong password is your first line of defense in securing your online accounts against hackers.
Do not use easily guessable passwords like "one, two, three, four, five, six" or "password."
Instead, make it a point to create complex passwords that incorporate a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special characters.
If remembering multiple complex passwords proves difficult, use a reputable password manager tool.
Scam awareness
Be wary of phishing scams
Phishing scams manipulate individuals into disclosing personal and financial information.
Never entertain emails requesting sensitive data or prompting clicks on dubious links.
Always authenticate such correspondences by reaching out to the company directly via official means.
Adopting this practice greatly enhances the security of digital payments for Indian users, protecting against potential frauds.