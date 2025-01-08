What's the story

In today's hyperconnected world, digital payments have revolutionised how Indians handle money—lightning-fast transfers, instant shopping, and tap-to-pay convenience.

Yet, lurking behind the ease of these transactions are growing risks of scams and data theft that could drain your savings in seconds.

To stay one step ahead, knowing the right ways to secure your online payments isn't just smart—it's essential.

This guide breaks down actionable tips and tricks to protect your hard-earned money and keep your transactions safe.