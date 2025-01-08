Lost a message? Use WhatsApp's starred messages like a pro
What's the story
Ever lost a crucial WhatsApp message in the sea of texts? No worries! WhatsApp's Starred Messages feature is your go-to hack for bookmarking essential messages — from addresses and reminders to event details.
Say goodbye to endless scrolling when hunting for that one piece of info. Using this nifty feature on Android is super simple and takes only a few taps.
Let's dive into how you can master Starred Messages and keep important chats just a tap away!
Star a message
Bookmarking made easy
To star a message in WhatsApp on your Android, first open the app and navigate to the chat containing the message you wish to save.
Long press the message until it becomes highlighted. You will see a menu with a star icon at the top.
Simply tap this icon to star the message, which will now be marked with a small star symbol.
View starred messages
Access and manage your bookmarks
To access starred messages in WhatsApp, simply tap the three dots on the main screen. Select Starred Messages to view all your bookmarks.
To unstar a message, long-press it and tap the star icon again.
This keeps your bookmarks neat and handy, saving you the hassle of scrolling through chats to find crucial info.