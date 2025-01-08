What's the story

Ever lost a crucial WhatsApp message in the sea of texts? No worries! WhatsApp's Starred Messages feature is your go-to hack for bookmarking essential messages — from addresses and reminders to event details.

Say goodbye to endless scrolling when hunting for that one piece of info. Using this nifty feature on Android is super simple and takes only a few taps.

Let's dive into how you can master Starred Messages and keep important chats just a tap away!