5 credit cards for EV owners to supercharge savings
What's the story
Imagine cruising down the road in your sleek electric vehicle, knowing every mile is fueled by savings. As India's EV revolution surges forward, credit card companies are keeping pace with exclusive perks for eco-conscious drivers.
From cashback on EV charging to premium travel rewards, the right credit card can amplify your savings while enhancing your driving experience.
Let's explore five must-have credit cards offering exceptional benefits tailored to India's growing community of EV owners.
Travel benefits
Axis Atlas: A traveler's companion
The Axis Atlas Credit Card, although not specifically rewarding EV charging, offers substantial travel benefits.
It offers 12 times rewards on partner merchant purchases and a credit limit of up to ₹80,000.
Additional perks like airport lounge access and travel insurance increase its value, making it a great option for EV owners who also travel often.
Rewards galore
American Express: Rewarding your spend
The American Express Membership Rewards Credit Card provides one MR point for every ₹50 spent, which may not be directly on EV charging but is still beneficial.
Users can take advantage of a credit limit up to ₹270,000 and enjoy travel benefits like complimentary airport lounge access.
All of this makes MRCC a well-rounded option for both spending and travel.
Online bonanza
SBI Simply Click: Online shopping perks
If you are a fan of online shopping (for EV accessories or anything else), the SBI Simply Click Credit Card is a great option.
It offers 10x rewards on online purchases and a decent credit limit of up to ₹80,000.
Although it doesn't provide specific benefits for EV charging, its fuel surcharge waiver can be advantageous if you have a hybrid vehicle or other fuel-related expenses.
Luxury spending
HDFC Diners Club Black: Premium rewards
The HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card is designed for the premium spender, with 3.3 times rewards on international transactions and 1.3 times on domestic spends.
Its robust travel benefits, including comprehensive insurance and airport lounge access, make it attractive for globetrotters.
Plus, big rewards on dining and entertainment mean you can enjoy a fancy meal or show along with your eco-friendly ride.
Key considerations for EV owners
ICICI Bank Emeralde: For the frequent diner
The ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card provides four times points on dining and international travel.
Enjoy complimentary lounge access, insurance, and fuel surcharge waivers. By offering waivers on fuel surcharges, they benefit EV owners by offsetting other vehicle costs.
Select a card that complements your lifestyle and supports your eco-friendly vehicle choice.