How to secure your future with long-term disability insurance

By Sanjana Negi 06:03 pm Jan 03, 202506:03 pm

What's the story Imagine being unable to work due to an unexpected illness or injury—how would you manage financially? In India, where social security isn't robust enough to cover long-term disabilities, this scenario could become a nightmare. Long-term disability insurance steps in as a financial lifesaver, ensuring you and your loved ones stay afloat during tough times. Let's unravel the nuances of this essential yet often-overlooked insurance and why it could be the safety net you never knew you needed.

Coverage duration

Importance of coverage period

The benefit period of long-term disability insurance is one of the most important aspects to consider. Most policies pay benefits up to retirement age (60 or 65 years). The longer the benefit period, the more comprehensive your coverage will be against income loss resulting from long-term disabilities. When selecting a policy, think about how long you would need that financial cushion if you couldn't go back to work.

Definitions matter

Understanding policy terms

Long-term disability policies have specific definitions of what qualifies as a "disability." Some policies might consider you disabled if you can't do your current job, while others might say it's if you can't do any job you're trained for based on your education and experience. It's crucial to know these definitions because they determine whether you can claim benefits under the policy.

Elimination period

The waiting period explained

Before benefits start, there's a waiting or elimination period of 90 days to 180 days after you become disabled. This period serves as a deductible time during which no benefits are paid out. Selecting a policy with a suitable elimination period is essential; shorter periods provide faster access to funds but usually come with higher premiums.

Financial support level

Evaluating benefit amounts

The benefit amount is typically a percentage of your pre-disability income, often between 50% - 70%. When choosing long-term disability insurance, consider how much money you would require each month to sustain your lifestyle if you were unable to work. Keep in mind that while more coverage results in higher premiums, it offers increased financial protection in the event of disabling conditions.

Cost factors

Premium considerations

In India, premiums for long-term disability insurance are determined by factors like age, health, job risk, and policy specifics such as benefit amount and duration. Younger, healthier people in low-risk jobs will generally get lower premiums. It's smart to get insured early in your career when premiums are cheaper, and before health problems arise that might increase costs or make it harder to get coverage.