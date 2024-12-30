Summarize Simplifying... In short EaseMyTrip's co-founder, Nishant Pitti, is set to sell his remaining stake in the travel company for ₹780cr.

This follows his previous sale in September, where he sold 14% of the total share capital for ₹920 crore.

The upcoming sale is expected to draw interest from various institutional investors.

The sale will be conducted tomorrow

EaseMyTrip's co-founder Nishant Pitti to sell remaining stake for ₹780cr

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:29 pm Dec 30, 202407:29 pm

What's the story Nishant Pitti, the co-founder of EaseMyTrip, is selling his remaining 14% stake in the company for ₹780 crore. The sale will be conducted tomorrow, sources familiar with the matter told ET. The transaction involves 50 crore shares at ₹15.6 each. Institutional investors including CRAFT Emerging Market Fund PCC - Citadel Capital Fund and Elite Capital Fund have shown interest in the block deal.

Investor participation

Additional investors likely to participate in the deal

The upcoming block deal is also likely to attract other institutional investors, such as Multitude Growth Funds Limited, Nexpact Limited, as well as Eminence Global Fund. This was revealed by sources close to the development, suggesting a wide range of potential buyers for Pitti's remaining stake in the travel company.

Past transaction

A look at Pitti's previous stake sale

Notably, this isn't the first time Pitti has divested his stakes in EaseMyTrip. On September 25, he had sold 24.65 crore shares or 14% of the total share capital at ₹37.11 to ₹38.28 per unit, totaling ₹920 crore.