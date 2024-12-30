Summarize Simplifying... In short Edtech firm PhysicsWallah is planning a $500M IPO, aiming for a $5B valuation.

The company, recently turned public-limited, has partnered with leading investment banks like Axis Capital, Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan for the IPO.

Amidst industry curiosity, PhysicsWallah's journey from a $2.8B valuation to a hopeful $5B, despite a loss of ₹1,130 crore, is being keenly observed.

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:28 pm Dec 30, 202407:28 pm

What's the story Indian edtech giant, PhysicsWallah, is gearing up for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the next four to six months. The company plans to raise $500 million through the IPO, with a valuation of $5 billion in mind. If the deal goes through, PhysicsWallah will become the first pure-play edtech company to debut on the stock exchange.

Strategic partnerships

PhysicsWallah has joined hands with top investment banks including Axis Capital, Mahindra Capital, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan. These financial institutions will act as book-running lead managers for the company's IPO. This comes after PhysicsWallah recently became a public-limited company, now officially called PhysicsWallah Limited.

Financial overview

Valuation journey and financial performance

In September, PhysicsWallah raised $210 million at a valuation of $2.8 billion. The company now hopes to nearly double this valuation to $5 billion within a year. This ambitious target comes even as the firm posted a revenue of ₹1,940 crore in FY24 and a loss of about ₹1,130 crore.

Market anticipation

PhysicsWallah's public debut draws industry attention

PhysicsWallah's path to becoming a publicly-traded company is drawing considerable interest from industry experts and investors alike. They are closely watching how the edtech giant will reconcile its growth ambitions with profitability requirements, in the competitive and fast-paced edtech space.