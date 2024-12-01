Summarize Simplifying... In short Paying rent via PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply select 'Rent Payments' under 'Recharge & Pay Bills', enter your rent details and landlord's contact info, then tap 'Pay with UPI' or 'Credit Card'.

Remember, American Express isn't accepted and a small fee may apply.

The feature is available under the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section

How to pay your rent using PhonePe: A step-by-step guide

December 01, 2024

What's the story PhonePe, India's leading digital payments platform, has a feature to let users pay their rent via the app. The service aims to make the rental payment process easier, and provide a seamless experience to both tenants and landlords. The feature is available under the 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section on the app's home screen. Here's all about it.

Procedure

Process to pay rent

To use this feature, users first have to select 'Rent Payments' under 'Recharge & Pay Bills' section. They then have to enter details like rent amount and property name. Next, they have to provide the landlord's contact information, which can be their mobile number, bank account number, or UPI ID. If the landlord is also a PhonePe user, payments can be made directly using their phone number.

Final steps

Verification and payment completion

After entering the landlord's contact details, users have to tap on 'Pay with UPI' or 'Pay with Credit Card.' For verification, the landlord's PAN is required. Users then choose their preferred payment method and tap on 'Pay Rent' to complete the transaction. However, do note that American Express (Amex) credit cards cannot be used for rent payments via PhonePe.

Additional information

Service charges and international user restrictions

PhonePe may charge a nominal fee (including GST) for rent payments done on its platform. This charge would be applicable irrespective of the mode of payment. The company has also clarified that if a user has registered with an international number on PhonePe, they can only make rent payments for properties in India.