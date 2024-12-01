Summarize Simplifying... In short SKODA is launching its first compact SUV in India, the Kylaq, equipped with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine promising a smooth, powerful drive.

The top-end variant is packed with modern features like a large infotainment display, automatic climate control, and an electric sunroof, along with safety measures like six standard airbags.

Bookings open tomorrow for this feature-rich, sub-4-meter SUV.

The car was launched last month

Bookings for SKODA's first sub-4-meter SUV in India opens tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:26 pm Dec 01, 202406:26 pm

What's the story SKODA India will start taking bookings for its first sub-four-meter SUV, the Kylaq, from tomorrow (December 2). The company had earlier revealed the price of the base model, when it launched the car last month. The Kylaq will be offered in a number of variants with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.89 lakh.

Performance

A look at the engine

The SKODA Kylaq comes with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The powertrain promises to deliver an output of 114hp and a peak torque of 178Nm. The performance capabilities of the compact SUV are backed by its strong mechanical configuration, providing users with a smooth and powerful driving experience.

Facilities

Interiors and features

The top-end variant of the SKODA Kylaq is loaded with a bunch of modern features. These are a large infotainment display, a digital instrument panel, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof. The car also offers powered and ventilated front seats for added comfort on long drives. Six airbags are offered as standard across all models, prioritizing safety.