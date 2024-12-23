Summarize Simplifying... In short For music lovers in India, there are several credit cards offering unique benefits.

Each card caters to different musical preferences and lifestyles.

Exceptional credit cards for music lovers in India

By Anujj Trehaan 09:52 am Dec 23, 202409:52 am

What's the story Choosing the right credit card can seriously amp up your music and concert experiences if you are in India. In this article, they have listed five credit cards that go beyond typical lifestyle benefits and strike the perfect chord for music lovers. These cards offer a symphony of perks like discounted concert tickets, free access to music events, and memberships that turn up the volume on entertainment.

Dining and tunes

IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Card: A feast for music fans

The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Credit Card is a dream come true for foodies who also enjoy live music. By offering two free movie tickets valued at ₹200 each monthly, users can apply this benefit toward attending concerts instead. The additional perk of an EazyDiner Prime membership solidifies this card's position as a top choice for those who enjoy fine dining and live music in equal measure.

Flexible payments

Interactive spending with IndusInd Nexxt

IndusInd Bank's Nexxt Credit Card is India's first interactive credit card. It features innovative payment options such as EMI conversion at the point of sale, which is great for music enthusiasts buying concert tickets or premium audio gear. Plus, you get free monthly movie or event tickets worth up to ₹200, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Live Music Access

Axis Bank My Zone: Entertainment unleashed

Axis Bank's MY Zone Credit Card hits the right note for entertainment enthusiasts with its well-rounded benefits package. The standout feature for music lovers is the complimentary SonyLiv annual subscription, granting access to a world of live concerts and exclusive musical content online. Add in dining benefits and a reasonable joining fee, and this card is the perfect fit for those who regularly indulge in entertainment experiences.

Festival ready

Travel in tune with IDFC FIRST Select

The IDFC First Select Credit Card removes the stress of joining or annual fees while providing appealing advantages like a ₹500 welcome voucher upon achieving initial spending requirements. For music enthusiasts who travel to festivals or concerts, the four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per quarter provide a touch of comfort and luxury. Plus, its competitive interest rates make it a great option for managing larger musical expenses efficiently.

Luxury listening

Legend status with IndusInd Bank Legend Card

The Legend Credit Card from IndusInd Bank amplifies the lifestyle of entertainment lovers with exclusive offers like buy one get one free on movie tickets up to ₹200 monthly - an ideal perk for concert-goers. Plus, reward points on purchases, luxury experiences, and airport lounge access complete its harmonious package. This card is a standout choice for those seeking premium musical experiences.