Mastering urban farming to slash grocery bills

By Simran Jeet 01:18 pm Dec 20, 202401:18 pm

What's the story In the fast-paced cities of India, where inflation is hitting the roof, discovering smart hacks to save money is the need of the hour. One such brilliant cost-cutting tactic is urban farming. It not only slashes your grocery bills but also guarantees fresh and organic greens straight from your balcony or rooftop. So, let's uncover the secrets to mastering urban farming and saving thousands on your monthly bills.

Tip 1

Start small but think big

Begin with herbs such as coriander, mint, and basil in small pots on windowsills or balconies. These take up very little space and are ideal for beginners to get a feel for plant care without much investment. A packet of seeds costs around ₹30-₹50 but can produce ₹200-₹300 worth of herbs per month, potentially saving a lot on grocery bills.

Tip 2

Utilize vertical spaces

In congested cities, where finding space is a struggle, vertical gardening is the new mantra. By using hanging pots, wall-mounted planters, or DIY vertical garden frames, you can grow veggies like tomatoes, beans, and cucumbers. This method not only utilizes small spaces efficiently but also beautifies your home. For just around ₹500-₹1,000, you can set up a vertical garden and grow veggies, saving you around ₹1,000-₹1,500/month on groceries.

Tip 3

Composting: Turn waste into wealth

Composting kitchen waste is a great way to decrease your household waste and improve your garden soil for free, instead of relying on chemical fertilizers. Vegetable peels, fruit waste, and coffee grounds can all be easily turned into nutrient-rich compost at home using simple methods or compost bins (priced between ₹800-₹1,200). This not only saves money on fertilizers but also fosters healthier plant growth, resulting in higher yields.

Tip 4

Choose high-yield crops

Choose fruits and vegetables that provide high yields in small spaces and short timeframes. Leafy greens such as spinach and lettuce can be harvested repeatedly before requiring replanting. Likewise, plants like tomatoes and peppers continue yielding for months. Picking these types of crops guarantees a continuous flow of fresh produce over extended periods, optimizing the return on each square foot of your garden space.