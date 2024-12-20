Summarize Simplifying... In short Strengthen your teres major muscle with these five exercises: lat pulldowns, barbell rows, dumbbell shrugs, single-arm rows, and pull-ups.

Each exercise targets the muscle differently, from lat pulldowns focusing on overall strengthening, to single-arm rows isolating each side.

Each exercise targets the muscle differently, from lat pulldowns focusing on overall strengthening, to single-arm rows isolating each side.

Aim for three sets of varying reps depending on the exercise, ensuring a comprehensive workout for your upper back and shoulder muscles.

Strengthening the teres major muscle with five exercises

By Simran Jeet 01:16 pm Dec 20, 202401:16 pm

What's the story The teres major is a crucial muscle for shoulder movement, and strengthening it has several benefits. It helps in better posture, decreased risk of shoulder injuries, and increased upper body strength. This article provides a list of five targeted exercises to strengthen your teres major muscle, suitable for people at various fitness levels. These exercises are a must for anyone aiming to effectively improve their upper body conditioning.

Lat pulldowns

Lat pulldowns for teres major activation

Lat pulldowns are the bread and butter of teres major strengthening. To do them, sit at a lat pulldown machine and grab the bar with a wide grip. Lean back a bit and pull the bar down to your chest, concentrating on squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the start. Shoot for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Barbell rows

Enhance your strength with barbell rows

Barbell rows work your teres major and other back muscles. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and lean forward from your waist, keeping your back straight. Pull the barbell towards your lower chest, then slowly lower it back down. Do three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Dumbbell shrugs

Boost shoulder stability with dumbbell shrugs

Dumbbell shrugs isolate and strengthen the upper back and shoulder muscles, specifically the teres major. Stand straight with a dumbbell in each hand, positioned at your sides. Elevate both shoulders as high as possible towards your ears (almost like a shrug) while keeping your elbows extended, then slowly lower them back down. Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Single-arm rows

Single-arm dumbbell rows for isolated strength

Single-arm dumbbell rows enable you to focus on strengthening each side's teres major muscle individually. Position yourself with one knee and hand on a bench for support, holding a dumbbell in your opposite hand with an overhand grip. Maintaining a flat back, row the dumbbell upwards towards your hip, then slowly lower it down again. Complete three sets of eight to 10 repetitions on each side.

Pull-ups

Strengthening through pull-ups

Pull-ups are a great exercise for targeting the teres major along with other muscles. Start by hanging from an overhead bar with an overhand grip wider than shoulder-width. Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, making sure to squeeze your shoulder blades together. Lower yourself back down slowly. Do three sets of six to eight reps.