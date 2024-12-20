Strengthening the teres major muscle with five exercises
The teres major is a crucial muscle for shoulder movement, and strengthening it has several benefits. It helps in better posture, decreased risk of shoulder injuries, and increased upper body strength. This article provides a list of five targeted exercises to strengthen your teres major muscle, suitable for people at various fitness levels. These exercises are a must for anyone aiming to effectively improve their upper body conditioning.
Lat pulldowns for teres major activation
Lat pulldowns are the bread and butter of teres major strengthening. To do them, sit at a lat pulldown machine and grab the bar with a wide grip. Lean back a bit and pull the bar down to your chest, concentrating on squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly return to the start. Shoot for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.
Enhance your strength with barbell rows
Barbell rows work your teres major and other back muscles. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and lean forward from your waist, keeping your back straight. Pull the barbell towards your lower chest, then slowly lower it back down. Do three sets of eight to 10 reps.
Boost shoulder stability with dumbbell shrugs
Dumbbell shrugs isolate and strengthen the upper back and shoulder muscles, specifically the teres major. Stand straight with a dumbbell in each hand, positioned at your sides. Elevate both shoulders as high as possible towards your ears (almost like a shrug) while keeping your elbows extended, then slowly lower them back down. Do three sets of 12 to 15 reps.
Single-arm dumbbell rows for isolated strength
Single-arm dumbbell rows enable you to focus on strengthening each side's teres major muscle individually. Position yourself with one knee and hand on a bench for support, holding a dumbbell in your opposite hand with an overhand grip. Maintaining a flat back, row the dumbbell upwards towards your hip, then slowly lower it down again. Complete three sets of eight to 10 repetitions on each side.
Strengthening through pull-ups
Pull-ups are a great exercise for targeting the teres major along with other muscles. Start by hanging from an overhead bar with an overhand grip wider than shoulder-width. Pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar, making sure to squeeze your shoulder blades together. Lower yourself back down slowly. Do three sets of six to eight reps.