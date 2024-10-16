Summarize Simplifying... In short Home loan overdrafts in India allow borrowers to deposit extra funds into their loan account, reducing the principal amount and thus, the interest.

However, not everyone is eligible; typically, banks offer this to salaried individuals with stable income and good credit history.

However, not everyone is eligible; typically, banks offer this to salaried individuals with stable income and good credit history.

To make the most of this facility, deposit bonuses or extra savings regularly, but avoid frequent withdrawals.

Understanding home loan overdraft facilities

By Simran Jeet 05:25 pm Oct 16, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Navigating the world of home loans can be daunting for many homebuyers in India. Among the various options available, the home loan overdraft facility stands out as a flexible solution that can save money and reduce loan tenure. This article aims to demystify this option, making it easier for you to understand how it works and how it can benefit you.

Basics

A home loan overdraft facility permits borrowers to deposit extra funds into their loan account. This action temporarily reduces the outstanding principal amount. It leads to lower interest charges, as interest is computed on the diminished principal. A distinctive aspect of this facility is its flexibility. It allows you to withdraw the surplus funds at your convenience whenever necessary.

Savings

How it benefits you

By parking additional funds in your home loan account, you effectively reduce the interest component of your EMI (Equated Monthly Installment). For instance, if your outstanding loan amount is ₹10 lakhs at an interest rate of 8%, and you deposit an extra ₹1 lakh into your overdraft account, you will be charged interest on only ₹9 lakhs until you withdraw the surplus.

Criteria

Eligibility and costs

Not every homebuyer or every home loan is eligible for an overdraft facility. Typically, banks extend this feature to salaried individuals who demonstrate a stable income and possess a solid credit history. Moreover, opting for this facility may incur additional charges. These can include higher interest rates when compared to standard home loans, and specific processing fees.

Strategy

Managing your overdraft effectively

To maximize benefits from your home loan overdraft facility, having a strategic approach is essential. It's advisable to deposit bonuses or extra savings regularly, which can significantly reduce the interest payment over time. On the other hand, making frequent withdrawals may counteract these advantages. Thus, careful planning and maintaining discipline in managing deposits and withdrawals are crucial for optimal results.