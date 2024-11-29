Summarize Simplifying... In short India is leading the world in adopting 5G and AI technologies, according to an Ericsson report.

The study found that a third of Indian smartphone users prioritize AI features over traditional ones like camera quality.

Additionally, India's GenAI usage is double that of the US, with 21% of respondents using four or more AI apps daily.

The report also highlighted a strong demand for premium connectivity services, with many willing to pay extra for guaranteed connectivity in crowded areas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Study surveyed over 2,000 5G users across different cities

India is leading global 5G adoption, GenAI usage: Ericsson report

By Akash Pandey 03:10 pm Nov 29, 202403:10 pm

What's the story India leads the world in 5G adoption and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) usage, the 2024 Ericsson ConsumerLab Report has found. The study surveyed over 2,000 active 5G users across Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities in India. The report found that satisfaction rates among Indian users have increased from 48% in 2023 to 57% in 2024, with a notable increase seen especially in Tier-3 cities.

User preferences

AI capabilities prioritized over traditional features

The Ericsson report also noted that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features have emerged as a top priority for Indian smartphone users. Nearly one-third of the respondents prioritized AI capabilities over traditional features such as camera quality while selecting their next 5G-enabled device. This trend shows a movement toward intelligent technology that can simplify day-to-day tasks, in line with India's changing consumer demands for smarter digital tools.

AI adoption

India's GenAI adoption surpasses US

India's GenAI adoption rate is double that of the US, with around 21% of respondents using four or more AI-powered apps daily. These apps include everything from writing tools and personalized shopping assistants to advanced photo and video editors. The emergence of GenAI apps, wearables, and apps like real-time 3D content generation are likely to redefine India's mobile traffic patterns.

Connectivity demand

Premium connectivity services attract Indian consumers

The Ericsson report also found a strong demand for premium connectivity services among Indian consumers. About one in six users is ready to pay 20% more on their monthly bills for guaranteed connectivity in crowded venues such as cricket match stadiums and tourist hotspots. Further, around 40% of respondents even showed interest in reallocating 12% of their app spending toward upgraded connectivity services.