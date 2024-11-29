India is leading global 5G adoption, GenAI usage: Ericsson report
India leads the world in 5G adoption and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) usage, the 2024 Ericsson ConsumerLab Report has found. The study surveyed over 2,000 active 5G users across Tier-1 to Tier-3 cities in India. The report found that satisfaction rates among Indian users have increased from 48% in 2023 to 57% in 2024, with a notable increase seen especially in Tier-3 cities.
AI capabilities prioritized over traditional features
The Ericsson report also noted that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features have emerged as a top priority for Indian smartphone users. Nearly one-third of the respondents prioritized AI capabilities over traditional features such as camera quality while selecting their next 5G-enabled device. This trend shows a movement toward intelligent technology that can simplify day-to-day tasks, in line with India's changing consumer demands for smarter digital tools.
India's GenAI adoption surpasses US
India's GenAI adoption rate is double that of the US, with around 21% of respondents using four or more AI-powered apps daily. These apps include everything from writing tools and personalized shopping assistants to advanced photo and video editors. The emergence of GenAI apps, wearables, and apps like real-time 3D content generation are likely to redefine India's mobile traffic patterns.
Premium connectivity services attract Indian consumers
The Ericsson report also found a strong demand for premium connectivity services among Indian consumers. About one in six users is ready to pay 20% more on their monthly bills for guaranteed connectivity in crowded venues such as cricket match stadiums and tourist hotspots. Further, around 40% of respondents even showed interest in reallocating 12% of their app spending toward upgraded connectivity services.