Choose a plan, review it, and make the payment.

How to buy a health insurance plan through PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 02:53 pm Nov 29, 202402:53 pm

What's the story PhonePe allows you to purchase comprehensive health coverage directly through its platform. With a quick and easy process, you can compare plans, choose the right one for your needs, and get insured in just a few taps without the hassle of lengthy paperwork. Whether it's for yourself or your family, you can now ensure peace of mind with all the top-tier health plans, all available at your fingertips. Here's how to secure your health today through PhonePe.

Purchase process

Steps to get a health insurance plan

To get started, launch the PhonePe app on your device, scroll down to "Insurance" section, and tap "Health." Now, select the members you want to insure and enter their basic details. From the list, select the insurance plan, check its details, click on "Buy Plan," and choose an installment option. On the next page, fill in personal and health details. Finally, review your information and make the payment The health insurance plans by PhonePe cover up to ₹1 crore.

Customer support

Plans come with pre and post-sales assistance

PhonePe's health insurance plans are not just about offering coverage, but also ensuring that customers have all the information they need to make informed decisions. The platform offers pre and post-sales assistance. This helps users understand their policy better, file claims when needed, and access other services related to their health insurance plan.