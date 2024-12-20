Summarize Simplifying... In short Planning for retirement? Don't overlook post-employment benefits.

By Simran Jeet 02:34 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial responsibilities, but it's also one that's easy to overlook. In India, where there's no strong social security system like in the US or Europe, it's even more important to make the most of your post-employment benefits. This article provides a detailed insight into how individuals can optimize these benefits to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Understand your Provident Fund

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a crucial retirement benefit for Indian employees. Both the employee and employer contribute 12% of the basic salary + dearness allowance to the EPF. This fund grows over time with interest, providing a significant retirement corpus. Employees should periodically check their EPF balance and verify that their employer is making timely contributions.

Explore National Pension System

The National Pension System (NPS) provides a supplementary option for retirement savings. It enables individuals to invest in equities and debt, offering the opportunity for higher returns compared to conventional savings instruments. Contributions to NPS qualify for tax deductions under Section 80CCD(oneB), allowing for an additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 beyond the ₹1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C.

Utilize gratuity benefits

Gratuity is a key advantage offered by employers after five or more years of service. This tax-free (up to ₹20 lakh) amount can be a substantial lump sum upon retirement or when changing jobs. Knowing how gratuity is calculated, using last drawn salary and years of service, allows employees to anticipate this benefit's contribution to their retirement planning.

Invest in health insurance early

Why you should invest in health insurance early: It saves retirees from dipping into their nest eggs to cover later-life medical expenses. With rising healthcare costs, a robust health insurance policy is critical to ensure the retirement corpus is there to cover the cost of living, not unexpected medical bills. By knowing and leveraging post-employment benefits, one can ensure a financially secure retirement.