What's the story

Ever wondered why you can't buy an insurance policy for just any person or thing? That's where insurable interest steps in — a rule that ensures insurance remains a safeguard, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

It determines who can insure what and for how much. This concept isn't just legal jargon; it's the backbone of fair insurance practices in India.

Let's break down why understanding insurable interest makes you a smarter, more protected policyholder.