What's the story

Did you know that your everyday lifestyle choices directly influence your health insurance premiums? Insurers aren't just interested in your medical history—they want to know how you live.

Smoking, poor diet, and even lack of exercise can hike your costs, making your coverage more expensive. But here's the good news: adopting healthier habits can slash your insurance expenses too.

Understanding these connections can empower you to make smarter choices and save money while staying healthier.