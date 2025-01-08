Want cheaper health insurance? Ditch these everyday habits now
What's the story
Did you know that your everyday lifestyle choices directly influence your health insurance premiums? Insurers aren't just interested in your medical history—they want to know how you live.
Smoking, poor diet, and even lack of exercise can hike your costs, making your coverage more expensive. But here's the good news: adopting healthier habits can slash your insurance expenses too.
Understanding these connections can empower you to make smarter choices and save money while staying healthier.
Tobacco and alcohol
Smoking and drinking raise premiums
If you smoke or drink alcohol regularly, be prepared to pay more for health insurance.
Insurers classify these habits as high-risk, drastically raising the likelihood of health problems.
For example, smokers can pay up to 50% more than non-smokers.
This increase is due to the higher risk of diseases associated with smoking and heavy drinking, making such individuals more expensive to insure.
Exercise
Physical activity matters
Being a couch potato can lead to health issues, which makes you high risk for insurers. Hence, higher premiums.
But, if you're the kind who loves to stay fit, some insurers will reward you with lower premiums for being healthy.
So, exercise regularly. It's good for your health and wallet.
BMI
Weight affects rates
Your Body Mass Index (BMI) is a significant factor in how your premium is determined.
People who are overweight might be quoted higher premiums because of the higher risks associated with illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.
Keeping your weight within a healthy range can help you secure better insurance costs.
Job risks
Occupational hazards
The nature of your job can impact your health insurance premium.
High-risk occupations, such as construction or firefighting, typically come with higher premiums due to the increased potential for injury or illness.
By comprehending how lifestyle choices, including career decisions, impact premiums, individuals can be steered toward healthier habits, potentially reducing insurance costs.