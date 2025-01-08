What's the story

Navigating India's tax maze? The Income Tax Act's rules on set-off and carry forward of losses can be your secret weapon to trim tax burdens smartly.

Whether you're a business owner or an individual taxpayer, mastering these provisions lets you strategically manage losses and future-proof your finances.

In this guide, we break down the complexities into actionable insights so you can keep more money in your pocket—legally. Ready to turn losses into gains? Let's dive in!