What's the story

Ready to leave traffic jams and petrol prices in the dust? Electric bikes (e-bikes) are racing ahead as the future of urban commuting in India.

With fuel costs hitting new highs and sustainability on everyone's radar, e-bikes promise a smarter, greener, and more cost-effective way to travel. But mastering the economics of your e-bike can turbocharge your savings.

From battery tips to government incentives, we'll show you how to ride smarter and own the road like a pro.