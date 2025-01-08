Don't get hacked! Enable biometric security for Paytm now
What's the story
In today's digital world, protecting your financial information is crucial. What if you could secure your Paytm account with just a tap of your finger? Setting up biometric authentication on your Android device not only strengthens security but also adds unmatched convenience.
No more passwords to remember—just your fingerprint or face scan can keep your transactions safe.
Follow this step-by-step guide to activate biometric security for Paytm and enjoy seamless, secure access with a touch of simplicity.
Profile and security
Accessing security settings
After launching the Paytm app and making sure you're signed in, tap on your profile icon located at the top right corner of the home screen.
This will take you to your profile settings.
Now, search for the "Security" or "Security and Privacy" section. The exact name may differ slightly depending on your Paytm app's version, but it will be something similar.
Setup and verification
Activating biometric lock
Go to security settings, and click on either Biometric Lock or Paytm Security Shield to initiate the process.
Choose fingerprint or facial recognition according to your device's capabilities.
Follow the prompts to complete the setup process.
You might need to input your Paytm password or passcode to verify your identity before finalizing the biometric authentication setup.
That's it. Your Paytm transactions are now secured with your biometrics.