'Stranger Things' secrets even superfans don't know
What's the story
Stranger Things has enthralled audiences across the globe with its nostalgic callbacks to the 1980s, edge-of-the-seat plotlines, and unforgettable characters. While most fans would be aware of the show's primary story arcs and iconic moments, here are a few behind-the-scenes secrets even the most hardcore fans may not be aware of. These lesser-known facts add another layer of intrigue to this already fascinating series.
Name change
The original title was different
Before it became known as Stranger Things, the show was originally titled Montauk. The creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, originally set the series in Montauk, New York. However, due to logistical challenges related to filming in a coastal town during winter months, they decided to change the setting to a fictional town in Indiana and subsequently renamed it.
Creative influence
The Upside Down's inspiration
The Upside Down, a defining aspect of Stranger Things, was defined by a combination of influences. Author H.P. Lovecraft's creepy stories of alternate dimensions contributed largely. Further, the film Poltergeist provided imagery of parallel worlds living alongside ours. These inspirations coalesced into a setting that's both fascinating and disturbing, adding layers to the show's intricate storyline.
Popularity stats
A record-breaking show
Ever since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, the show has continued to shatter viewership records, across seasons globally, hitting millions within days of release. This makes it one of Netflix's most successful original productions ever made, as per reports released by the streaming giant itself.
Easter eggs
Hidden references abound
The series cleverly includes hidden references and Easter eggs that pay tribute to legendary 1980s films like E.T. and Ghostbusters. It also features more subtle nods, such as character names inspired by Stephen King novels and other pop culture icons from that era. These thoughtful details add layers of nostalgia to the viewing experience.
Casting challenges
Casting Eleven wasn't easy
Finding the right actor for Eleven proved to be a huge challenge for the Duffer Brothers. After months of searching, it was Millie Bobby Brown who bagged the role. Her audition tape blew them away with the ease with which she conveyed emotion without saying much. It was a casting decision that proved pivotal, as her portrayal of Eleven became the show's defining element.