'Stranger Things' secrets even superfans don't know

Stranger Things has enthralled audiences across the globe with its nostalgic callbacks to the 1980s, edge-of-the-seat plotlines, and unforgettable characters. While most fans would be aware of the show's primary story arcs and iconic moments, here are a few behind-the-scenes secrets even the most hardcore fans may not be aware of. These lesser-known facts add another layer of intrigue to this already fascinating series.

Name change The original title was different Before it became known as Stranger Things, the show was originally titled Montauk. The creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, originally set the series in Montauk, New York. However, due to logistical challenges related to filming in a coastal town during winter months, they decided to change the setting to a fictional town in Indiana and subsequently renamed it.

Creative influence The Upside Down's inspiration The Upside Down, a defining aspect of Stranger Things, was defined by a combination of influences. Author H.P. Lovecraft's creepy stories of alternate dimensions contributed largely. Further, the film Poltergeist provided imagery of parallel worlds living alongside ours. These inspirations coalesced into a setting that's both fascinating and disturbing, adding layers to the show's intricate storyline.

Popularity stats A record-breaking show Ever since Stranger Things debuted on Netflix in 2016, the show has continued to shatter viewership records, across seasons globally, hitting millions within days of release. This makes it one of Netflix's most successful original productions ever made, as per reports released by the streaming giant itself.

Easter eggs Hidden references abound The series cleverly includes hidden references and Easter eggs that pay tribute to legendary 1980s films like E.T. and Ghostbusters. It also features more subtle nods, such as character names inspired by Stephen King novels and other pop culture icons from that era. These thoughtful details add layers of nostalgia to the viewing experience.