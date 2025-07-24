Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' selected for Busan's Asian Project Market
What's the story
Meghalaya filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's upcoming film Moon has been selected at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival for the Asian Project Market (APM). The film was chosen from a record 455 submissions from 44 countries, with only 30 projects making the cut. This is a major achievement for Kurbah and his team, as APM is Asia's largest co-production and financing platform.
Film details
'Moon' explores themes of emotional isolation, resilience, and connection
Moon is a joint effort between Hello Meghalaya, Kurbah Films, and Shiven Arts. The movie recently received formal production approval from an OTT initiative by the Meghalaya government, called Hello Meghalaya. Co-written by Paulami Dutta and Kurbah, Moon explores themes of guilt, emotional isolation, and resilience. It uses the moon as a metaphor for connection and empathy that foster healing.
Production updates
Filming to begin this winter; auditions for additional roles ongoing
The cast of Moon includes Merlvin Mukhim, Albert Mawrie, Anvil Laloo, Jeetesh Sharma, and Baia Marbaniang. Auditions for additional roles will be held soon. The film is set to be shot in winter to capture the atmospheric tone crucial to the story. Producer Shankar Lall Goenka of Shiven Arts reunites with Kurbah on this project after their previous collaboration on Iewduh.
Career highlights
Second APM selection for Kurbah; recent accolades include Moscow fest
This is Kurbah's second APM selection, following his film, Ha Lyngkha Bneng in 2020. He is also a previous winner of the Kim Jiseok Award at Busan (2019) and was recently awarded Best Director and Best Film at the 2025 Moscow International Film Festival. The 2025 Asian Project Market will be held from September 20 to 23 at BEXCO, Busan.