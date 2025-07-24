Pradip Kurbah's 'Moon' selected for Busan's Asian Project Market

Meghalaya filmmaker Pradip Kurbah's upcoming film Moon has been selected at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival for the Asian Project Market (APM). The film was chosen from a record 455 submissions from 44 countries, with only 30 projects making the cut. This is a major achievement for Kurbah and his team, as APM is Asia's largest co-production and financing platform.

Film details 'Moon' explores themes of emotional isolation, resilience, and connection Moon is a joint effort between Hello Meghalaya, Kurbah Films, and Shiven Arts. The movie recently received formal production approval from an OTT initiative by the Meghalaya government, called Hello Meghalaya. Co-written by Paulami Dutta and Kurbah, Moon explores themes of guilt, emotional isolation, and resilience. It uses the moon as a metaphor for connection and empathy that foster healing.

Production updates Filming to begin this winter; auditions for additional roles ongoing The cast of Moon includes Merlvin Mukhim, Albert Mawrie, Anvil Laloo, Jeetesh Sharma, and Baia Marbaniang. Auditions for additional roles will be held soon. The film is set to be shot in winter to capture the atmospheric tone crucial to the story. Producer Shankar Lall Goenka of Shiven Arts reunites with Kurbah on this project after their previous collaboration on Iewduh.