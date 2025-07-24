'It's sad that...': Vanitha laments after Ilaiyaraaja sues over song

Actor-director Vanitha Vijayakumar has responded to the legal trouble her film Mrs & Mr is facing. Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja filed a lawsuit against the film for using his song Shivarathri Thookam Pochu without his permission. Vijayakumar said she bought the rights from Sony Music and expressed disappointment over the lawsuit, stating she had no issues with Ilaiyaraaja.

Vijayakumar's statement It's sad that he filed a lawsuit: Vijayakumar Speaking to the media, Vijayakumar said, "I have no personal problem with Ilaiyaraaja. I used the song only after properly purchasing it from Sony." "It's sad that he filed a lawsuit without asking me directly. I also have a thank-you card. He used it as an advertisement." "He also asked for money, but it's wrong to ask for money after saying thank you."

Emotional response Ilaiyaraaja is like a father to me, says Vijayakumar Vijayakumar further added, "I have released the film on my YouTube channel. We have removed the thank you card for Ilaiyaraaja there." "Ilaiyaraaja is like a father to me because I grew up in his house. If he had told me over the phone, I would have taken the card."