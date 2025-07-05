Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film

Decision-making

Raina reveals why he chose DKS for his debut

Raina, who joined the launch event via video call from Amsterdam, explained his decision to choose DKS for his acting debut. He said, "I think DKS has a good director and first of all when the director told me the story, it was very close to us." "Then being a cricket movie, it has to start from Tamil Nadu because we have been playing a lot of matches for CSK over the years and they have a lot of love."