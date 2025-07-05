Suresh Raina to make acting debut in Tamil film
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, is set to make his acting debut in a Tamil film. The cricket-based project, tentatively titled Production Number One, will be directed by Logan and produced by Saravana Kumar under the banner of Dream Knight Stories (DKS). The production house was launched on Friday evening in Chennai. Here's everything to know.
Raina reveals why he chose DKS for his debut
Raina, who joined the launch event via video call from Amsterdam, explained his decision to choose DKS for his acting debut. He said, "I think DKS has a good director and first of all when the director told me the story, it was very close to us." "Then being a cricket movie, it has to start from Tamil Nadu because we have been playing a lot of matches for CSK over the years and they have a lot of love."
Raina says he'll be a 'very good' singer
When asked about his potential as an actor, Raina humorously replied, "I think I will be a very good singer. Having a guitar in my hand. Making a nice dosa for my teammates." "Enjoy having rasam rice. I will be chilled out. No stress." The plot details about Raina's upcoming film are under wraps.