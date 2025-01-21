Urmila Matondkar finally responds to 27-year-old fallout rumors with RGV
Actor Urmila Matondkar has recently quashed rumors of a fallout with Satya director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV).
The speculation started doing the rounds as the cult classic film, featuring Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee, was re-released in theaters after 27 years last Friday (January 17).
Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor fondly recalled her days on the set and put these speculations to rest.
Clarification
'There was no fallout between RGV and me'
Matondkar clarified, "There is no such thing as we stopped working. There was no fallout between RGV and me. I even did special songs in his movies like Company and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag."
She went on to call Varma "one of the finest filmmakers in the industry."
She also said, "I am proud of the work I have done with RGV. If the right opportunity comes along, I would love to collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee and Ramuji again."
Future collaboration
Matondkar on how 'Satya' was a challenge
Meanwhile, she reminisced how Rangeela (directed by RGV) catapulted her to stardom and Satya made her unlearn that.
"When you have spent many years trying to become somebody and have to shed that status overnight to become a nobody, that was me in Satya. My character Vidya in the film has no identity of her own, she is literally relevant because she happens to be Satya's neighbor."
"To step back into a girl next door avatar was a huge challenge."
Character insight
'I will say this proudly, that I'm a people-made star'
Further, Matondkar went on to comment on nepotism in the industry.
She expressed, "Today, people openly talk about nepotism. Back in the day, too, there were actors around me who came from film families. Many couldn't handle the fact that this nobody coming from a middle-class Marathi background was simply doing her work and shining. I made it on my own without anyone's backing."
"I will say this proudly, that I am a people-made star."