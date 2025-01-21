Matondkar clarified, "There is no such thing as we stopped working. There was no fallout between RGV and me. I even did special songs in his movies like Company and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag."

She went on to call Varma "one of the finest filmmakers in the industry."

She also said, "I am proud of the work I have done with RGV. If the right opportunity comes along, I would love to collaborate with Manoj Bajpayee and Ramuji again."