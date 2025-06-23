Tata Motors reveals pricing of its flagship EV in India

Tata Motors has announced the pricing for its latest electric vehicle, the Harrier.ev. The all-electric SUV is available in two battery pack options - 65kWh and 75kWh - with prices starting at ₹21.49 lakh. The top-spec variant costs ₹27.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) and offers a maximum power output of up to 313hp and torque of up to 504Nm.

Cost A variant-wise look at the pricing In India, the Harrier.ev starts at ₹21.49 lakh for the base Adventure 65 model. The Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, and Fearless+ 75 cost ₹21.99 lakh, ₹23.99 lakh, and ₹24.99 lakh, respectively. Finally, the Empowered 75 version is priced at ₹27.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

AWD launch First all-wheel-drive Tata model in over 5 years The Harrier.ev marks a significant addition to Tata's electric vehicle lineup. It is the company's first all-wheel drive model since the Safari Storme was discontinued over five years ago. The bookings for this innovative vehicle will open on July 2. The exterior design of the Harrier.ev closely resembles that of its ICE-powered counterpart but with some minor tweaks to align with Tata's other EVs in its portfolio.

Design details The SUV is available in 4 color options The Harrier.ev features a closed-off grille, revised bumper with a line-based design, new 19-inch alloy wheels, and 'EV' badging on the front doors. It is slightly longer and taller than the standard Harrier but has the same wheelbase. The vehicle will be available in four color options at launch: Empowered Oxide, Nainital Nocturne, Pristine White, and Pure Gray.

Interior specs Features a world-first Samsung Neo QLED display The Harrier.ev's cabin is similar to its ICE-powered counterpart but comes with a world-first Samsung Neo QLED display for infotainment. It also has a digital driver's display, touch-based HVAC control panel, rotary selector for six terrain modes, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a powered Boss mode for the second row. The vehicle packs a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos 5.1 technology.

Tech advancements Car offers 6 airbags as standard The Harrier.ev debuts Tata's new electrical architecture, TiDAL (Tata Intelligent Digital Architecture Layer), which fuels the SUV's connected car features. It has a 540-degree surround camera view and a new DrivePay feature that allows payments without a mobile device. For safety, the Harrier.ev gets six airbags as standard (seven in higher variants), a blind spot monitor, electronic stability control (ESC), and more.

Battery specs 2 battery pack options on offer The Harrier.ev is offered with two battery pack choices: a 65kWh LFP battery pack on the entry-level trims and a 75kWh LFP on higher trims. The latter powers dual motors that deliver a combined output of up to 313hp and torque of up to 504Nm. This variant can go from 0-100km/h in just over six seconds with Boost mode activated.