Best 150cc bikes in India that balance power and mileage

The Indian two-wheeler market has a plethora of options for commuters looking for reliable and efficient bikes. Among these, the 150cc segment stands out as a perfect blend of performance, mileage, and comfort. These motorcycles are ideal for daily commutes and occasional trips. Here are four top-rated models that promise intelligence and efficiency in 2025.

Hero's offering Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R: Starts at ₹1.11 lakh (ex-showroom) The Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R has quickly gained popularity in India for its radical styling, swift acceleration, and performance in various riding conditions. The bike is equipped with a 163.2cc engine, and with its 12-litre fuel tank, it delivers a mileage of nearly 50km/l. Modern features such as an all-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, and mono-shock suspension make it a complete package for today's riders.

Heritage ride Bajaj Pulsar P150: Priced at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) The Bajaj Pulsar P150 carries forward the legacy of the Pulsar name with modern comforts and efficient everyday performance. It is powered by a 149.68cc engine and can reach a top speed of 115km/h. With a lighter frame, it offers a fuel economy of around 50km/l. The bike is known for its performance, aggressive styling, and reliability.

Model spotlight Yamaha FZ S FI: Starts at ₹1.23 lakh (ex-showroom) Yamaha FZ-S is one of the most popular 150cc bikes in India. Its stylish design, combined with comfort, makes it an ideal choice for city rides. The bike features LED lights and a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by a 149cc engine paired with a 5-speed transmission. The fuel tank holds 13 liters, giving a mileage of around 45-50km/l.