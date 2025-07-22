Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' gets premiere date, watch teaser Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Loot returns to Apple TV+ on October 15, 2023, kicking off with two new episodes and then dropping weekly until December.

Maya Rudolph is back as Molly Wells, the billionaire who turned her $87 billion divorce into a mission for good.

This season keeps following Molly as she figures herself out and tries to make a real difference through her charity work.