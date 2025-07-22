Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' gets premiere date, watch teaser
Loot returns to Apple TV+ on October 15, 2023, kicking off with two new episodes and then dropping weekly until December.
Maya Rudolph is back as Molly Wells, the billionaire who turned her $87 billion divorce into a mission for good.
This season keeps following Molly as she figures herself out and tries to make a real difference through her charity work.
The main cast is back, joined by these guest stars
The main crew—Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Ron Funches, Nat Faxon, and Joel Kim Booster—are all returning.
Expect some fresh faces too: Adam Scott, Stephanie Styles, D'Arcy Carden, Zane Phillips, and Henry Winkler are joining as guest stars.
The showrunners Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang are still running the show with Rudolph producing.
Season 3 focuses on Molly's personal growth
Season 3 dives deeper into Molly's personal growth and her complicated thing with Arthur (Nat Faxon).
Loot has gotten props for its fun take on big money, giving back, and messy relationships—it keeps things light but real.
'Loot' is an Apple TV+ exclusive
You can catch Loot Season 3 only on Apple TV+. If you want to catch up or rewatch your favorites, Seasons 1 and 2 are already streaming there.
