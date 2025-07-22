Tom Jones postpones concert, needs 'rest and treatment' Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Tom Jones has had to push back his Bremen, Germany show after coming down with an upper respiratory infection.

The 85-year-old legend shared on Instagram that he needs a bit of rest and treatment before getting back on stage.

The concert, originally set for July 22, is now happening on July 28—no need to worry if you already have tickets; they'll still work for the new date.