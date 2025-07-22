Next Article
Tom Jones postpones concert, needs 'rest and treatment'
Tom Jones has had to push back his Bremen, Germany show after coming down with an upper respiratory infection.
The 85-year-old legend shared on Instagram that he needs a bit of rest and treatment before getting back on stage.
The concert, originally set for July 22, is now happening on July 28—no need to worry if you already have tickets; they'll still work for the new date.
Jones is currently on his Ages & Stages tour
Even with recent health bumps—like viral laryngitis and hip surgery in 2022—Jones keeps performing and connecting with fans.
His current Ages & Stages tour is rolling through the UK and Europe, showing just how much he loves being out there sharing music, no matter what life throws at him.