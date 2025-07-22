Next Article
'Tron: Ares' trailer: Jared Leto battles digital intelligence
Disney just dropped the trailer for "Tron: Ares," arriving October 10, 2025.
This sequel to "Tron: Legacy" dives into what happens when a digital intelligence, played by Jared Leto, crosses over from the virtual Grid into our world—with some pretty big consequences for humanity.
Watch the trailer here
The trailer is packed with striking visuals and a moody Nine Inch Nails soundtrack, teasing an epic clash between tech and reality.
You'll spot Evan Peters and Greta Lee alongside Leto.
With direction by Joachim Ronning and writing from David Digilio and Jesse Wigutow, this new chapter promises fresh energy for the Tron universe—plus you can catch it in IMAX if you're up for the full experience.