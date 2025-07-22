Eve Jobs's wedding to Harry Charles: Cost, guest list, more
Eve Jobs—yep, Steve Jobs's daughter—is tying the knot with British Olympic showjumper Harry Charles this weekend in the Cotswolds.
The four-day celebration is set to cost around £5 million (about ₹50 crore) and will be packed with high security, fancy rides, and a guest list that reads like a who's who: US Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Gates, and Apple designer Jony Ive are all expected.
Here's why the couple's story is special
Eve and Harry first made things official after Harry snagged team gold.
Both are big on horses—Eve's a Stanford grad and accomplished equestrian herself—so it's no surprise their story brings together sports, tech legacy, and major social circles.
What to expect from the star-studded weekend?
Eve's mom Laurene Powell Jobs is running the show behind the scenes.
Expect a blend of California cool and English tradition—with nods to Steve Jobs along the way.
The weekend will feature personal touches like horseback rides and champagne breakfasts that reflect Eve and Harry's shared love for independence, charity work, and living life on their own terms.