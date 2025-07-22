Eve Jobs's wedding to Harry Charles: Cost, guest list, more Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Eve Jobs—yep, Steve Jobs's daughter—is tying the knot with British Olympic showjumper Harry Charles this weekend in the Cotswolds.

The four-day celebration is set to cost around £5 million (about ₹50 crore) and will be packed with high security, fancy rides, and a guest list that reads like a who's who: US Vice President Kamala Harris, Jennifer Gates, and Apple designer Jony Ive are all expected.