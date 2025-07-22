'Kan-Kan Mein Ram' to explore Ramayana across Indian cultures Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

"Kan-Kan Mein Ram" is set to premiere on July 23, 2025.

This new documentary takes you on a journey through India's diverse performing arts, showing how the story of the Ramayana lives on in traditions like Karnataka's Yakshgana, Odisha's Lanka Podi Yatra and Ravan Chhaya puppetry, Assam's Sattriya dance, and more.