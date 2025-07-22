Next Article
'Kan-Kan Mein Ram' to explore Ramayana across Indian cultures
"Kan-Kan Mein Ram" is set to premiere on July 23, 2025.
This new documentary takes you on a journey through India's diverse performing arts, showing how the story of the Ramayana lives on in traditions like Karnataka's Yakshgana, Odisha's Lanka Podi Yatra and Ravan Chhaya puppetry, Assam's Sattriya dance, and more.
Union Minister Shekhawat will grace the event
The film will debut at INTACH's Multi-purpose Hall in New Delhi at noon, with Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat kicking off the event.
If you're curious about how Lord Ram connects cultures across India, this premiere is where it's happening.