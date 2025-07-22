Next Article
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3 streaming guide: How to watch
Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is back with more of Belly's relationship drama—Episode 3 drops on July 23, 2025.
This season picks up after Jeremiah's proposal and follows Conrad juggling med school stress.
The show is only on Prime Video, which kicked off the season with a double-episode premiere on July 16, 2025.
New episodes drop every Tuesday
New episodes land at 12:30pm IST in India, 8:00am BST in the UK, and midnight PT in the US.
There are 11 episodes this season, running weekly through early October.
Most of Season 3 was filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, plus some scenes at UNC Chapel Hill.
You'll see familiar faces like Lola Tung, Rain Spencer, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno back in action.