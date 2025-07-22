'The Summer I Turned Pretty' S3 streaming guide: How to watch Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is back with more of Belly's relationship drama—Episode 3 drops on July 23, 2025.

This season picks up after Jeremiah's proposal and follows Conrad juggling med school stress.

The show is only on Prime Video, which kicked off the season with a double-episode premiere on July 16, 2025.