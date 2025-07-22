'The Raja Saab,' 'Dhurandhar,' and Shahid's untitled film clash Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

Mark your calendars: December 5, 2025, is shaping up to be a Bollywood face-off. Shahid Kapoor's untitled movie, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, and Prabhas's The Raja Saab are all dropping on the same day.

Despite rumors about shifting dates, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is sticking with December 5 for Kapoor's film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and featuring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, it promises Bhardwaj's signature style mixed with commercial flair.