Insurance company lawsuit adds to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama
The legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni just got messier.
Harco National Insurance Company, which covers Baldoni and his studio, is suing them, saying it shouldn't have to pay for Lively's sexual harassment claims because the alleged incidents happened before their policy started in July 2023.
Harco also says Wayfarer Studios didn't mention any possible issues when they signed up for coverage.
The court will decide if the insurer has to cover any costs from Lively's lawsuit.
Lively's harassment suit, Baldoni's countersuit
Lively sued Baldoni in 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment during It Ends With Us. She also mentioned retaliation after she spoke up.
Baldoni denied everything and countersued for defamation, but a judge tossed out his claim.
The main trial is set for March 2026.