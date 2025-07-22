Insurance company lawsuit adds to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama Entertainment Jul 22, 2025

The legal fight between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni just got messier.

Harco National Insurance Company, which covers Baldoni and his studio, is suing them, saying it shouldn't have to pay for Lively's sexual harassment claims because the alleged incidents happened before their policy started in July 2023.

Harco also says Wayfarer Studios didn't mention any possible issues when they signed up for coverage.

The court will decide if the insurer has to cover any costs from Lively's lawsuit.