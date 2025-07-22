Next Article
Mangaluru man in trouble for ₹10 crore scam, again!
Roshan Saldanha from Mangaluru is in trouble again—this time, a businessman from Bihar says he was cheated out of over ₹10 crore.
The local cyber police are investigating, and because the amount is so big, the case has been handed to the CID for a deeper probe.
Turns out, Saldanha was already arrested recently for allegedly scamming people out of ₹32 crore.
Police say he promised easy business loans, took "stamp duty charges," but never actually gave out any money.
Now they're digging into more bank accounts and trying to see just how many people got caught up in his schemes.