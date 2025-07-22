Next Article
AP Dhillon's 'Thodi Si Daaru' gets compared to 'Shinchan' theme song
AP Dhillon just dropped "Thodi Si Daaru" with Tara Sutaria and Shreya Ghoshal, and it's already generating buzz. But now, people online are saying its melody sounds a lot like the Hindi theme song of Shinchan.
An Instagram mashup comparing both tracks went viral, and fans can't stop debating whether it's a fun coincidence or straight-up copying.
Did Dhillon borrow too much?
The internet is split—some say Dhillon borrowed too much, while others think he's just bringing his own vibe.
Memes and jokes are everywhere, but so far, Dhillon hasn't commented on the plagiarism talk.
Still, the song's catchy beats and colorful music video have kept it trending since its July 17, 2025 release.