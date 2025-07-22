Stuntman dies during car stunt for film Vettuvan
Veteran stuntman SM Raju, also known as Mohan Raj, lost his life on July 13 while performing a high-risk car stunt for the Tamil film Vettuvan.
The accident happened in Vizhundhamaavadi village, Tamil Nadu, when his SUV flipped after launching off a ramp, leading to fatal injuries.
He was declared dead at Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.
Raju was known for his tough vehicle stunts
With years in South Indian cinema, Raju was respected for taking on some of the toughest stunts involving vehicles.
His passing has brought attention to the real dangers faced by stunt performers, even with safety measures in place.
After the tragedy, actors Suriya and Silambarasan TR (Simbu) offered financial help and promised to support his children's education—showing how the film community rallies together in tough times.
Case filed against director Pa Ranjith
Police have filed a case against director Pa Ranjith and three others for possible negligence related to safety protocols during the shoot.
The investigation is ongoing and serves as a reminder of how crucial proper precautions are on set.