Stuntman dies during car stunt for film Vettuvan

Raju was known for his tough vehicle stunts

With years in South Indian cinema, Raju was respected for taking on some of the toughest stunts involving vehicles.

His passing has brought attention to the real dangers faced by stunt performers, even with safety measures in place.

After the tragedy, actors Suriya and Silambarasan TR (Simbu) offered financial help and promised to support his children's education—showing how the film community rallies together in tough times.